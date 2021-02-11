Toronto Jewish Film Festival event. Following the success of her Emmy-award winning film Forever Pure, director Maya Zinshtein delivers another revelatory documentary, this time exploring the unlikely connection between Israel and American evangelical Christians. Following the trail of Yael Eckstein, President of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Zinshtein examines Yael’s fundraising and coalition-building efforts with evangelical pastors in rural United States and the influence their communities wield in Washington. An illuminating exploration of how political, financial and messianic interests intersect, ultimately reshaping American policy towards Israel and the Middle East. (English, Hebrew, Arabic with English subtitles). Feb 27 at 7 pm. $12 per household.

https://tjff.com/til-kingdom-come/

Event includes live Zoom Q&A with director Maya Zinshtein and producer Abraham Troen