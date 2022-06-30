Four friends from a bereavement group meet virtually for the Easter long weekend. They decide to try an Artificial Intelligence program to animate pictures of their loved ones. To their surprise, delight and horror, they discover more than they bargained for. This sci-fi thriller with a touch of drama and comedy asks the question: what would you say if you had one more chance?

Time Limits Dropped on Easter Sunday is a digital original from playwright local Erin Jones. It will be featured on the online as part of the Hamilton Fringe Festival from July 20 – 31, 2022.

