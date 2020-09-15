TJFF High Holiday Screening: A Cantor’s Head

To honour the Days of Awe between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, TJFF is proud to offer a special online screening.

Dubbed the “Michael Jordan of Hazzanut”, Cantor Mendelson is suddenly let go by the Temple where he has served for 28 years. As he prepares for his final Yom Kippur services, he ponders the decline of traditional Jewish sacred music amidst growing preferences for younger cantors with more modern and engaging liturgical styles. Interviews with Mendelson and his proteges explore the magic of this centuries-old art form and what its loss represents. Featuring Filmmaker Erik Greenberg Anjou and Cantor Jacob Mendelson, moderated by Darchei Noam Cantorial Soloist Phyllis Angel Greenberg. Screening followed by Zoom Discussion and reflection. 8 pm.