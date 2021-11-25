TJFF free screening of ‘Antisemitism’

Available to watch Thursday, December 2 – Sunday, December 5

(Viewing available in Ontario)

A Top Pick at TJFF2020 for NOW Magazine’s Norm Wilner

Award-winning filmmaker Ilan Ziv’s exploration of antisemitism in France, from its origins in the Middle Ages to today, and how the situation in France speaks for its rise around the world.

Watch the Film and then Attend the Live Zoom Panel Discussion

Sunday, December 5th at 7pm

Focusing on the current state of antisemitism in Canada, and its rise on our university campuses. With: The Honourable Irwin Cotler, Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism, University of Windsor Faculty of Law Students Hezekiah Davies and Sadie-Rae Werner. Moderated by Ron Levi, Associate Director, Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy