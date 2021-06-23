The Chef: Complete Season One

Toronto Jewish Film Festival presents the award-winning Israeli TV hit. Gal Toren (Asylum City, Losing Alice) stars as the charismatic Dori, head chef of a popular restaurant, struggling to keep the top spot in Tel Aviv’s gastronomic scene. All this is seen through the eyes of newcomer Nimrod, whose home life is threatened by this exciting, high-stakes world. The Chef offers a dramatic, fast-paced inside look at the tensions and competition within the trendy Tel Aviv food scene. Available June 27 – July 11. https://tjff.com/the-chef