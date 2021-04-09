Toronto Jewish Film Festival presents the film that expertly chronicles the behind-the-scenes story of how the United States came within reach of pulling off the impossible – securing peace between Israel and its neighbours. Beginning its narrative in 1991, and focusing on the progress made by the Bush Sr and Clinton administrations, The Human Factor offers unprecedented access to the foremost American negotiators, “all of whom come at the material from a place of deep understanding and, occasionally, still very real emotional attachment to their quest.” (Kate Erbland, Indiewire). April 22, available all day. $12. https://tjff.com/the-human-factor

Zoom Q&A with director Dror Moreh will take place on Sunday April 25th at 1 pm. Moderated by Derek Penslar, The William Lee Frost Professor of Modern Jewish History at Harvard and the Samuel Zacks Professor of Jewish History Emeritus at the University of Toronto.