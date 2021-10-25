Greener Pastures

Toronto Jewish Film Festival presents the international premiere of this charming comedy from Israel, featuring a terrific cast that includes Shlomo Bar-Aba (Footnote), Dov Glickman (Shtisel), and Joy Rieger (Past Life).

Dov, a widower (Bar-Aba), is forced by his family to move to a nursing home – and there’s nothing he can do or say about it. All he can think about is getting out, buying his old house back, and living there until the end of his life. When he notices that all his fellow residents smoke legal medical cannabis, he realizes that weed will be his salvation – selling it, not smoking it. When love, cops, and gangsters come into play, Dov finds himself at a crossroads: Will he risk it all to make his dream come true?