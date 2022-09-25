Toronto Film Society Presents: Bringing Up Baby

Toronto Film Society is thrilled to be returning to theatres on Sunday, October 2, with this classic screwball comedy!

Director: Howard Hawks ★ Starring: Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, Charles Ruggles, Barry Fitzgerald

You think childcare is hard? Try raising a leopard! Come join us for a movie so funny that it was finished late and over-budget because the actors couldn’t stop laughing.

The event includes a short film, our main feature, trivia and door prizes!