Toronto Silent Film Festival: Gallery Of Monsters

Mini Fest #2: Archival Restoration Weekend

Canadian Premiere of a new Restoration

The Circus is coming to town and nothing is as it appears. A hidden gem of European cinema, virtually unknown and unseen for decades, this beautifully photographed, at times spectacular, production follows two lovers who flee the pressures of family to join a travelling circus. But all the glitter of the limelight and cheering crowds mask a much more dangerous reality closing in on them as they discover the real monsters are not their fellow sideshow performers.

You’ll notice overtones that will be utilized years later in Conrad Veidt’s The Man Who Laughs 1928 and a foretelling use of the powerful dynamics found in Freaks.

This gorgeous new restoration by Lobster Films showcases the creative confidence, sophisticated editing and surreal avant-garde touches common in mid 1920s European productions.

Live accompaniment by Tania Gill.

TSFF is restricting seating capacity in the cinema for everyone’s comfort so tickets are limited. Please read the Revue’s proof of vaccination entry and masking policies.