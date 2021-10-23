Toronto Silent Film Festival: Moulin Rouge

Are you ready for some time travel? We’ve all been armchair travelers for the past 18+ months, so take a trip back to the 1920s for a front row seat at the Moulin Rouge. Presenting a new restoration of the original Moulin Rouge from 1928.

In the sparkling 1920s City of Lights, anything goes. This lavishly exuberant British production by German expressionist pioneer E A Dupont (Varieté, Piccadilly) and Art Director Alfred Junge (future Oscar winner for Black Narcissus 1947) recreates the blazing glamour and dark underside of the world’s most decadent cabaret. They even went so far as to hire the entire cast of the Paris-New York Revue for the production, showcasing their now long forgotten stage acts.

At the Moulin Rouge, everyone worships at the feet of the alluring diva Parysia (played to the hilt by Russian-German screen sensation Olga Tschechowa) including André, her daughter’s faithless fiancé. But the corrupt love triangle, beset by lust and obsession, comes crashing down with devastating consequences.

Live musical accompaniment by Bill O’Meara.

