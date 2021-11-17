Toronto Silent Film Festival: The Brilliant Biograph

Screening of The Brilliant Biograph – Earliest Moving Images of Europe 1897-1902

Mini Fest #2 Archival Restoration Weekend

Canadian Premiere

Are you ready to travel again? We’re going one step further by bringing you along on the ultimate time travel trip-back 120 years to Europe and the dawn of the film industry. Incredible newly restored 68mm original films from the extensive Mutoscope-Biograph films in the EYE Filmmuseum and BFI in jaw-dropping detail. The magnificence of these short films, shot all over Europe and Britain, comes to full life on the big screen and is a must see for all film and history fans. All aboard for Venice, Amsterdam, London and all points in between-the only thing you have to pack is your sense of wonder.

Plus: a short film on the restoration of these remarkable films by the EYE Filmmuseum

Introduced by early cinema specialist Louis Pelletier of Ryerson University

Specially composed recorded score by Dann van den Hurk

Restricted Seating Capacity so Limited Tickets available. General Admission.

