Bruce LaBruce’s Saint-Narcisse

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Toronto theatrical release of the film. Saint-Narcisse is Bruce LaBruce’s darkly tongue-in-cheek take on the Greek myth of Narcissus. Set.
Toronto theatrical release of the film. Saint-Narcisse is Bruce LaBruce’s darkly tongue-in-cheek take on the Greek myth of Narcissus. Set in 1972, the film follows Dominic who has a fetish… for himself. Sep 24-30. http://cineplex.com/theatre/cineplex-cinemas-varsity-and-vip
Starring Félix-Antoine Duval, Tania Kontoyanni, Alexandra Petrachuk, and Andreas Apergis.
Presented by Northern Banner Releasing.
Showtimes vary by day. Check cinema for more information.
Location Address - 55 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M4W 1A5