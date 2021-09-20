Bruce LaBruce’s Saint-Narcisse

Toronto theatrical release of the film. Saint-Narcisse is Bruce LaBruce’s darkly tongue-in-cheek take on the Greek myth of Narcissus. Set in 1972, the film follows Dominic who has a fetish… for himself. Sep 24-30. http://cineplex.com/theatre/cineplex-cinemas-varsity-and-vip

Starring Félix-Antoine Duval, Tania Kontoyanni, Alexandra Petrachuk, and Andreas Apergis.

Presented by Northern Banner Releasing.

Showtimes vary by day. Check cinema for more information.