Umano International Short Film Festival

Nov 15, 2021

A showcase of short films from around the world building empathy for humans, animals, and the environment.

The inaugural Umano International Short Film Festival is an online event that aims to build empathy through storytelling.

The festival is free for all, and includes a Feature Event on December 5th that showcases the finalists and award winners, along with on-demand screening of 25+ short film selections until January 5th.

To get your free ticket and to access the films, please visit our film festival website: https://umano.sparqfest.live/

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Sun, Dec 5th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM to
Wed, Jan 5th, 2022 @ 11:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film
 
 

