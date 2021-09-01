COVID-19

Vaughan International Film Festival 2021 Drive-In

The VFF Drive-In Presented by QuadReal is running every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in September and features a different theme each weekend. vaughanfilmfestival.com/2021-drive-in

Sep 1, 2021

Vaughan International Film Festival 2021 Drive-In

The VFF Drive-In Presented by QuadReal is running every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in September and features a different theme each weekend. vaughanfilmfestival.com/2021-drive-in

Sony Pics Flicks: Sept 3-5
Each night, a Sony Pictures feature film will be screened, preceded by a couple of short films.
Feature films are Men In Black, Jumanji, and Jerry Maguire.

Best of the Fest: Sept 10-12
Will feature the top short films from VFF’s last eight years, with a range of genres and from a variety of countries.
This weekend offers different lineups on each day – PG-13, 14A, and 18A.

Students Take the Screen: Sept 17-19
Will highlight films made by high school students across Ontario.
This weekend will include one evening of the best student films from the last 8 years and two evenings of the 2020-2021 student film lineup.

Festival Weekend: Sept 24-26
Includes two blocks of VFF’s postponed 2020 International Lineups plus the VFF Awards Show on closing night.

MORE INFO:

  • During intermission, guests can purchase food from Mirra’s Place restaurant’s food truck and visit VFF’s concession stand for popcorn and other snacks.
  • Guests will also have direct access to The Studios at Assembly Park’s Inaugural Group Show, which is an art exhibition featuring a variety of traditional and contemporary pieces from 13 York Region artists.

Additional Details

Venue Name - Assembly Park

Event Price - $40+service fee per car (max 4 people per car, $10 per additional guest)

Date And Time
Fri, Sep 3rd, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Sun, Sep 26th, 2021 to

Location
80 Interchange Way, Online Event

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film

Location Page

Assembly Park

