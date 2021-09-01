Vaughan International Film Festival 2021 Drive-In

The VFF Drive-In Presented by QuadReal is running every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in September and features a different theme each weekend. vaughanfilmfestival.com/2021-drive-in

Sony Pics Flicks: Sept 3-5

Each night, a Sony Pictures feature film will be screened, preceded by a couple of short films.

Feature films are Men In Black, Jumanji, and Jerry Maguire.

Best of the Fest: Sept 10-12

Will feature the top short films from VFF’s last eight years, with a range of genres and from a variety of countries.

This weekend offers different lineups on each day – PG-13, 14A, and 18A.

Students Take the Screen: Sept 17-19

Will highlight films made by high school students across Ontario.

This weekend will include one evening of the best student films from the last 8 years and two evenings of the 2020-2021 student film lineup.

Festival Weekend: Sept 24-26

Includes two blocks of VFF’s postponed 2020 International Lineups plus the VFF Awards Show on closing night.

