Presented in collaboration with Sky Fine Foods and Interaccess TO Vector Festival 2020, an online screening program featuring work from: Annette Mangaard, Amanda Amour-Lynx, Brianna Lowe, Patricia Dominguez, and Tru.E

#WatchingTogether in Spite of a Dying Planet presents an introspective journey through the melancholy of our damaged environment. Through diverse forms of performance, video, film and 3D animation, we are transported into new ecologies, provoking reconnection with nature and land-based knowledge. Situated in our device-mediated context the “natural physical” becomes yet another reality amongst the many we are shifting between. We invite participants to meet in digital presence, traversing the interconnections of online gatherings.