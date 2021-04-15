Virtual Film Screening: The Ties That Bind + Q&A

The Foundation to Commemorate the Chinese Railroad Workers in Canada and the Toronto Railway Museum presents a virtual film screening.

Join us on May 13 at 7 pm ET for a screening of the Foundation to Commemorate the Chinese Railroad Workers in Canada (FCCRWC)’s film, The Ties that Bind with a post-show Q&A with a representative from the Foundation and Toronto Railway Museum historians. The Ties That Bind preserves a seldom told part of Canada’s history and we are pleased to present the film as we celebrate Asian Heritage Month in May. Tickets are $13.12 and can be reserved at eventbrite.ca/e/virtual-film-screening-the-ties-that-bind-qa-tickets-150322098443

Website: https://www.mhso.ca/tiesthatbind

Facebook: facebook.com/FCCRWC (@FCCRWC)

Twitter: twitter.com/ChineseRailroad (@ChineseRailroad)

Email: fccrwc@gmail.com

ABOUT TRM

The Toronto Railway Museum (TRM) brings people together by telling stories of Toronto’s railway heritage. The Museum is located in the heart of downtown Toronto and is typically open year-round. TRM presents exhibits, tours, educational programs and publications that broaden the understanding and appreciation of Toronto’s rich railway history. TRM is committed to telling the stories of the railways, and welcoming conversations of its varied experiences through its lecture series, exhibits and integrated programming with a mission to learn from the past to make the future better.

All funds raised from ticket sales will go directly back into supporting TRM and FCCRWC programming. Thank you!