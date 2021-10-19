Six dance films featuring international artists showcasing various landscapes around Toronto. Oct 29 at 7 pm. $15-$40.

The evening is hosted by Artistic Director Roberto Campanella. Following the presentation there will be a short Q & A with select artists from the films.

Join us and experience the works of: Diane Borsato & Valerie Calam, Seyong Kim, Ermanno Sbezzo, Susana Pous, Maleek Washington, and Naishi Wang

Featuring dancers: Taylor Bojanowski, Sasha Ludavicius, Daniel McArthur, Connor Mitton, Jake Poloz, Kelly Shaw, Christopher Valentini, Eleanor Van Veen, and Evan Webb

More Info https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/virtualtodances-tickets-171361535967