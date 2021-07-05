Online screening. Closing Q&A with artists in attendance (Jul 22 at 7 pm). Pwyc rental. Jul 15-22. http://pdome.org

.

Bringing together a mix of essayistic and formalist video works, Vision Creep takes a bifocal survey of the techniques and technologies of aesthetic perception, tracing their creep and drift, as they form unlikely affinities connecting histories of art, ecology, war, medicine, and magic. The development of aesthetic strategies provokes unexpected responses in seemingly unrelated fields. A camera obscura could both help plan a renaissance masterpiece and execute a military defence system; advances in X-ray technology could prolong human life and accelerate diamond mining; colour theory could become camouflage.

Image credit: Viriditas (In the Future Perfect), Jol Thoms (UK, 2019)