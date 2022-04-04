¡Viva Maestro!

The exuberant crown of ringlets atop celebrated conductor Gustavo Dudamel’s head bounces to and fro as he wrests sounds from the L.A. Philharmonic that sparkle like champagne. Though in the flourish of a downbeat, the Venezuelan maestro with a bent for social justice can shift the tone to moonshine. Follow Dudamel on a tour around the world, where he works with young musicians in Berlin, Mexico City, Vienna and Santiago, transmitting his belief that the visceral force of music can catalyze change. Featuring on-the-ground footage from the Venezuelan protests of 2017, alongside a breathtaking classical score, this uplifting doc has a timbre that heals.

Screens at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Apr 8-14. $15. 506 Bloor West.