My name is Isabel and I am a queer, Brooklyn based filmmaker with my first feature, Walk With Me, under my belt.

Walk With Me is an intimate coming out story filmed mostly in Brooklyn with a little stint in Toronto. We are screening at this year’s Cinequest Film Festival March 20-30th and are looking for a little love from publications to help shed some light on this beautiful film and help her get out into the world.

I grew up in Toronto and have a big love for the city which is one of the reasons why it is a location in the film. The other reason why Toronto is a destination in Walk With Me was as a nod to Amanda Walther, Juno award winning Torontonian singer songwriter of Dala. Amanda wrote 16 original songs for Walk With Me, four of which are performed by one of our lead actors Bridget Barkan, the other 12 performed by Amanda herself in what is now a stunning soundtrack. Stunning.

We made the entire film with an $80,000 budget, a lot of favors, straight up love and dedication, and it shows.

I am including the link to the film on the Cinequest site. There you will find a synopsis, our trailer and more information. I would be happy to provide a private screener link to you in advance if you’re interested in writing a piece about the film.

Thank you in advance!

I look forward to hearing from you!

Isabel

LINK TO CINEQUEST (Walk With Me is listed alphabetically): https://www.creatics.org/cinejoy/showcase?fbclid=IwAR1u7uN5AbfR0tWCQMFxoT_0FKDgof1vCwKu2hr7C36-s1gRljCd7ogNSN0#!/movies/category/Love/length/Features/select/Emotion