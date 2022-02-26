Many celebrities have collaborated with Muppets mastermind Jim Henson, but only one can say they have reigned supreme as goblin king. In this outlandish ‘80s glam-rock musical, David Bowie stars as puff-sleeved blouse-wearing, goblin cult-leading Jareth, singing and dancing his way through the titular fantasy land alongside a fresh-faced Jennifer Connelly and, of course, Henson’s signature puppets. Naturally, Bowie is responsible for its musical numbers like the “Magic Dance” and “As The World Falls Down”—songs that are equal parts earworms and odd delights. Whether you were a kid when the film came out or have yet to discover its surreal universe, it’s undisputed: you’re never too old to get lost in the Labyrinth.

