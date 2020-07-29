For Pleasure Dome’s 30th anniversary, We Need Not an Archive, but Songs curated by Tak Pham features work from Bo Fan, Sky Hopinka and Basma Alsharif looking at collective approaches to cross-generational trauma and disasporic experiences.

Program:

Bo Fan’s Double-sided Tape (2018) allows for montage references to subtly come through in multiple text-overs expressing sentiments, disdains, worries of the speakers about the importance and responsibility of carrying on the family’s name through offspring.

Sky Hopinka’s Kunįkága Remembers Red Banks, Kunįkága Remembers the Welcome Song (2014) investigates Red Bank, a pre-contact Hočąk village site near present day Green Bay, Wisconsin. Hopinka’s grandmother cannot recall where her people started living on the land, but she knows that they have always been there. Nobody discovered us.

Basma Alsharif’s We Began by Measuring Distance (2012), documents the disappearance of a homeland, witnessed from the 28th floor of an apartment building.

We Need Not an Archive, but Songs is available until September 14, 2020 through an online presentation format we’ve dubbed a ‘digital magazine’. You are invited to rent this digital issue on a pay-what-you-can (PWYC) basis to access the programming. Renting the digital magazine gives you 2 days of access to watch the program and read the essay.

Rent (PWYC) online at pdome.org