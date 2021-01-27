Welcome to the Memory Palace

Pleasure Dome presents a film program curated by Pleasure Dome Board Director Clare Samuel. The memory palace is a mnemonic device, whereby one imagines a very familiar building, associating pieces of information with objects or locations within it. The root word for archive comes from the meaning ‘the master’s house’. The films in this program explore history, power, and memory through the architectures of sleep, of the domestic and local, and through ideas of nationality and haunting, the illusiveness of identity, and machine memory.

PWYC Rental from Feb 17 to Feb. 24 at http://pdome.org

Closing Q&A Wed Feb. 24, 7 pm.

This event is sponsored by CONTACT Photography Festival and the RyersonImage Centre. The closing Q&A will be moderated by Samara Chadwick.

Image Credit: Terra Velha, Andrew Lima (Canada, 2019)