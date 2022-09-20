Where Life Begins / Alla Vita

TJFF presents the Canadian Premiere of ‘Where Life Begins’

A beautifully-rendered and sensitive love story set in Italy during the holiday of Sukkot. An ultra-orthodox Jewish family from Aix-les-Bains in France comes to a farm in Calabria for a brief stay every year to carry out a sacred mission: harvesting citrons. Here, the farm owner Elio, played by Riccardo Scamarcio (Eden is West, John Wick Chapter 2) connects with Esther, the rebellious rabbi’s daughter. At age 26, she is under much family pressure to marry. Through their time together, Esther discovers her own path, and Elio finds the inner-peace he had lost for a long time. An impressive directorial debut by French film star Stéphane Freiss (Call My Agent).

Featuring a video introduction by director Stéphane Freiss.

Join us for a discussion following the film, led by Rabbi Larry Englander.