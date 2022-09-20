Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Where Life Begins / Alla Vita

Sep 20, 2022

Where Life Begins / Alla Vita

5 5 people viewed this event.

TJFF presents the Canadian Premiere of ‘Where Life Begins’

A beautifully-rendered and sensitive love story set in Italy during the holiday of Sukkot. An ultra-orthodox Jewish family from Aix-les-Bains in France comes to a farm in Calabria for a brief stay every year to carry out a sacred mission: harvesting citrons. Here, the farm owner Elio, played by Riccardo Scamarcio (Eden is WestJohn Wick Chapter 2) connects with Esther, the rebellious rabbi’s daughter. At age 26, she is under much family pressure to marry. Through their time together, Esther discovers her own path, and Elio finds the inner-peace he had lost for a long time. An impressive directorial debut by French film star Stéphane Freiss (Call My Agent).

Featuring a video introduction by director Stéphane Freiss.

Join us for a discussion following the film, led by Rabbi Larry Englander.

Additional Details

Location Address - 55 Bloor St. W.

Event Price - 15

Date And Time

Sun, Oct 2nd, 2022 @ 02:00 PM
to 04:30 PM

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film
 
Watch video
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine