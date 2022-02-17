Readers' Choice 2021

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Feb 17, 2022

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Family Day special!

A sweet boy from a poor family dreams of finding one of five golden tickets hidden inside chocolate bar wrappers which will admit him to the eccentric and reclusive Willy Wonka’s magical factory. One after another, tickets are discovered by ghastly children – but will the lad find the last remaining one and have all his dreams come true?

Experience the timeless magic of Leslie Bricusse and Anthony newly songs and score. A film for the nostalgic adult and the imaginative child alike.

DIRECTED BY MEL STUART

BASED ON THE BOOK “CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY” BY ROALD DAHL

STARRING: GENE WILDER, PETER OSTRUM, JACK ALBERTSON, ROY KINNEAR

Location Address - 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2

Event Price - $7.50 plus tax and fees

Mon, Feb 21st, 2022 @ 02:00 PM

Paradise Theatre

