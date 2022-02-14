DANCE ONTARIO PRESENTS WINDOWS OF TIME.

A MULTI-REGIONAL FILM PROJECT ABOUT DANCE AND HEALING DURING COVID-19.

The film premiere celebrates community, connection and the power of dance to heal mental and physical scars.

An exciting multi-region project with concept creator/facilitator Andrea Nann and concept creator/filmmaker Henry Mak. Windows of Time explores the barriers we’ve faced during the pandemic, and how dance can be used to heal the mental and physical scars left by COVID-19.

Windows of Time Premiere Weekend offers three days of FREE online and interactive events including the film premiere and a facilitated movement session with Andrea Nann uniting and showcasing the communities of Windsor, London, Sault Saint Marie, Halton and Dufferin, in collaboration with Dreamwalker Dance Company.

Friday, February 25, 7 P.M EST: The Windows of Time film premieres, followed by an interactive panel with the artists. Facilitated by Samara Thompson.

REGISTRATION FOR THE FILM PREMIERE:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/windows-of-time-film-premiere-tickets-259496399717

“Windows of Time was defined by our current global situation. The window is a transparent barrier that has separated and protected us, trapped and restricted us, isolated and contained us. It has kept us safe but also apart. We have been communicating through windows in our homes and in digital spaces with our loved ones and strangers. “ Andrea Nann