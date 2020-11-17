Tapestry of seasonal dance inspired by the world’s rich solstice traditions, WinterSong now shifts from stage to screen for the first time. This year’s event, live-streaming through Vimeo to viewers around the globe, presents an evening of virtual dances old and new hosted by Artistic Director Deborah Lundmark & Associate Artistic Director Natasha Poon Woo. Dec 12 at 7:30 pm. $30.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wintersong-virtual-watch-party-tickets-128257147581

The 2020 program features two world premiere short dance films choreographed by Deborah Lundmark and Alyssa Martin, in collaboration with dance filmmaker Drew Berry. Other highlights include an inside peek at what it’s like dancing with CCDT’s company during a global pandemic, intimately captured on camera by Kendra Epik, while director, producer, and filmmaker Vickie Fagan gives audiences a retrospective look at Nowell Sing We, CCDT’s most beloved solstice work choreographed by Carol Anderson. Iconic repertoire highlights from WinterSong’s 33-year history round out an evening of spectacular seasonal celebration through movement.