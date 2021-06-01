World premiere of It Can Be Anything, a short film about Rachel Doucette’s creative journey. Rachel is 28-years old and loves to draw. Her work explores a unique and vast creative landscape. More importantly, her open-mindedness and inclusivity are both beautiful and inspiring. While she has a hard time communicating verbally, her art has a way of connecting with people. The short film represents her outlook and uses the phrase “It Can Be Anything” as a mantra to steer us through her journey.

The Art Gallery of Ontario presents the world premiere of this short film via Zoom on June 11 at 4 pm. Free.

ago.ca/events/it-can-be-anything