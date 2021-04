Canadian Filmmakers Distribution Centre (CFMDC) had pop-girl-band XVK to pick their top 10 dance videos. This showcase is in the style of a retro MTV countdown tv show of videos from the CFMDC archives. Pre-recorded. April 16 at 8 pm. https://www.cfmdc.tv/events/xvktv-ultimate-top-10-countdown

This program is part of the month long symposium hosted by the Canadian Filmmakers Distribution Centre (CFMDC) on CFMDC.tv!

Co-presented by Pleasure Dome and Trinity Square Video.