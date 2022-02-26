Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders of Mars

It was the show that shocked the world–David Bowie, deep in the layers of face paint and printed two-piece sets that defined his glam rock alter ego Ziggy Stardust–announced at the Hammersmith Apollo in 1973 that it would be the last he’d ever do. Fans were horrified to think that Bowie would not set foot onto a stage again. We now know that he really meant that he was just retiring the persona, keen to evolve artistically. However, this 90-minute performance plays out as if it really was his last–Bowie-as-Ziggy gives it his all with an epic medley of songs like “All The Young Dudes” and “Oh! You Pretty Things,” along with covers of Lou Reed and the Rolling Stones. It’s the Starman at his best.

