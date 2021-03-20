Zoomed Out

NOW MagazineAll EventsZoomed Out

19 19 people viewed this event.

Virtual play festival consisting of seven short plays, all written, produced, and acted by members of the Ryerson Community Theatre community. April 1 at 7 pm via Youtube. RSVP  https://fb.me/e/2bO2H8LRD

 

2021-04-01 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-04-01 @ 09:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Stage
 
 

