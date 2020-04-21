SDUK Tilting (1) Digital Launch

About TILTING

The myriad ways in which the pandemic has helped to explicate a seemingly infinite list of social, economic, and environmental failures, across innumerable scales, has become increasingly apparent and extremely disconcerting. Shared concern over the spread of COVID-19 has unsteadied and inverted our world. Accordingly, as a university art gallery whose facilities are closed for the foreseeable future to the public we ask: how to acknowledge this pandemic as a “matter of concern,” while responding to its broad-ranging effects across our networks of artists, writers, and cultural workers as a “matter of care"?

Contributors- d’bi.young anitafrika, Aisha Ali, Atanas Bozdarov, Inbal Newman, Craig Rodmore & Florence Yee, Christina Battle, Adam Bierling, Alison Bremner, Eric Cazdyn, Paul Chartrand, D.T. Cochrane, Kimberly Edgar, Amy Fung, Sara Graham, Noelle Hamlyn, Paul Maheke, Andrea Muehlebach, Nicola Privato, John Paul Ricco, Sydney Shen, Ruth Skinner and Sanchari Sur.

