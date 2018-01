by Trevor Copp and Richard Beaune (Tottering Biped Theatre). A budding young mime tries to make sense of his two fathers: the real one raising him and the far away Marcel Marceau. This theatre/mime solo reinvents Marcel Marceau's mime tradition for the 21st century.

Feb 2-4, Fri-Sat 8 pm. Sun 2 pm. $20 (cash only at the door).

facebook.com/events/1985475668382073