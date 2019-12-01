Seasonal Medley

to Google Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-01 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-01 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-01 12:00:00 iCalendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-01 12:00:00

Spadina Museum 285 Spadina Rd, Toronto, Ontario

View a screening of the 1925 film Santa Claus along with rare footage of the Toronto Santa Claus Parade in the 1920s. Decorate gingerbread cookies, make Nutcracker ballet-themed ornaments, participate in a Nutcracker scavenger hunt, enjoy authentic 1940s-era costumes and take a house tour of Spadina decorated as it would have been in the 1920s. Dec 1-29, Sun noon-4 pm (and Dec 27-28). $8-$12.

spadinamuseum.streamintickets.com  //  spadina@toronto.ca

Info

Spadina Museum 285 Spadina Rd, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Community Events
416-392-6910
to Google Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-01 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-01 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-01 12:00:00 iCalendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-01 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-08 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-08 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-08 12:00:00 iCalendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-08 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-15 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-15 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-15 12:00:00 iCalendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-15 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-22 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-22 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-22 12:00:00 iCalendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-22 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Seasonal Medley - 2019-12-27 12:00:00