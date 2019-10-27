Seasons Annual Haunted House

Seasons Family Centre 655 Davenport, Toronto, Ontario M5R 1L3

Spooky tour plus crafts, games, treats and family photos in the pumpkin patch. 2-5 pm. Tickets are $25 (valid for a family of 4) and include haunted house tour, treats, games and crafts – additional tickets are $8 each. We have partnered with Kids Can Academy and proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to this amazing charitable organization.

seasonsfamilycentre.com

Seasons Family Centre 655 Davenport, Toronto, Ontario M5R 1L3 View Map
Halloween
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Community Events
416-525-1387
