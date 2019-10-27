Seasons Annual Haunted House
Seasons Family Centre 655 Davenport, Toronto, Ontario M5R 1L3
Spooky tour plus crafts, games, treats and family photos in the pumpkin patch. 2-5 pm. Tickets are $25 (valid for a family of 4) and include haunted house tour, treats, games and crafts – additional tickets are $8 each. We have partnered with Kids Can Academy and proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to this amazing charitable organization.
Halloween
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Community Events