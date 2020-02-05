Secret Life Of A Mother

Crow's Theatre, Theatre Centre and SLOM Collective present a play by Hannah Moscovitch with Maev Beaty and Ann-Marie Kerr. A playwright writes an exposé of modern motherhood; one of her real-life friends performs the story, and through it her own motherhood secrets surface. Previews from Feb 5, opens Feb 7 and runs to Feb 23, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $30-$55.