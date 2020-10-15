Secret Path Week

National week of events taking place from October 17-22 to promote awareness around reconciliation, highlighted by Walk for Wenjack and a special broadcast of Secret Path Live. The week will be highlighted by Walk for Wenjack and a special broadcast of last year’s hugely successful Secret Path Live benefit concert, which was held at Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall. Dubbed “Return to Secret Path Live”, the broadcast will feature the original Secret Path band, special guests, and an incredible line-up of Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists. Oct 17-22. By donation.

