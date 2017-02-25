secrets of an ever changing landscape, the tunnel exhibition

to Google Calendar - secrets of an ever changing landscape, the tunnel exhibition - 2017-02-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - secrets of an ever changing landscape, the tunnel exhibition - 2017-02-25 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - secrets of an ever changing landscape, the tunnel exhibition - 2017-02-25 11:00:00 iCalendar - secrets of an ever changing landscape, the tunnel exhibition - 2017-02-25 11:00:00

Humber College Lakeshore Campus 3199 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario

One-day pop-up art show in the historic tunnels that run underneath Humber College's Lakeshore campus. Multimedia collection by Gary Blundell and Victoria Ward inspired by the history of the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital and surrounding area.

At the nearby G Building, 17 Colonel Samuel Smith Park Drive.

Info

Humber College Lakeshore Campus 3199 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario View Map

Art

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - secrets of an ever changing landscape, the tunnel exhibition - 2017-02-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - secrets of an ever changing landscape, the tunnel exhibition - 2017-02-25 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - secrets of an ever changing landscape, the tunnel exhibition - 2017-02-25 11:00:00 iCalendar - secrets of an ever changing landscape, the tunnel exhibition - 2017-02-25 11:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print