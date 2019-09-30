Secular Observances Of The Jewish New Year

Join the United Jewish People's Order for our community observances of Rosh Hashonah and Yom Kippur with traditional shofar blowing, readings and poetry. On Rosh Hashonah we bring in the Jewish New Year with apples & honey cake. Both days feature Yiddish, Hebrew, & English music led by local musicians David Wall (vocals) & Marilyn Lerner (piano). All are welcome. September 30, 10:30 am-12:30 pm. $25-$60. Please RSVP by September 20.

winchevskycentre.org/rh-yk  //  info@winchevskycentre.org

Winchevsky Centre 585 Cranbrooke, Toronto, Ontario M6A 2X9 View Map
416-789-5502
