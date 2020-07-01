See the light: CN Tower Canada Day
CN Tower 301 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2T6
Celebration with 15 minute light show. The show will take the Tower's architectural LED lighting to the next level with the addition of powerful light canons for visibility from a distance and lighting synched to the rhythms of diverse Canadian artists, simulcast on CHUM 104.5. 10 pm. Free. cntower.ca/CanadaDay
Info
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events