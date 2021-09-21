John B Aird Gallery presents the group exhibition of works by Don Chretien, Bernard Leroux and Shawn Johnson. Sep 25 to Nov 26. Reception 3-5 pm, Sep 25 (in the WestQueenWest ARTSCAPE GARDEN, (Queen W/Crawford). 906 Queen W. http://www.airdgallery.org

Curated by queer Acadian-Metis artist Patrick DeCoste, and advised by Serpent River First Nation, GG Award-winning artist Bonnie Devine, SEED UN CEDE examines the codes and the coding utilized in the Woodland School and more recent digital platforms to speak about colonization and futurism.

The visual arts exhibition showcases the artwork of Bernard Leroux, Shawn Johnston, and Don Chretien, three Indigenous artists who use traditional and contemporary techniques to create personal and vibrant expressions of nature and spirit. According to DeCoste the group evoke, “Listening to a hummingbird’s vibration, smelling wet burnt wood, and licking nectar from a flower: the artworks activate our senses, performing like messages from the woodland forest, coded signals, transmitting on a frequency of white birch bark and mega-pixels.”

The show features painting, sculpture, video, and digital animation to express individual relationships with land and identity. It will be presented on-site at the John B. Aird Gallery. Appointments to view the exhibit can be booked on the Gallery website. The project will be documented and made available through an online publication with essays by the curator and advisor.