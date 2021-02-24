Students share original art and performances inspired by the theatre anthology series 21 Black Futures. the digital project is an eclectic mix of art and performance inspired by the stories found in 21 Black Futures, a collection of 21 filmed monodramas streaming on CBC Gem. Original submissions will be revealed on social media. Seven new works will debut every Monday until March 8.

https://www.cbc.ca/arts/seeding-the-future-students-share-original-art-and-performances-inspired-by-21-black-futures-1.5923200