NOW MagazineAll EventsSeeding The Future

Seeding The Future

Seeding The Future

by
19 19 people viewed this event.

Students share original art and performances inspired by the theatre anthology series 21 Black Futures. the digital project is an eclectic mix of art and performance inspired by the stories found in 21 Black Futures, a collection of 21 filmed monodramas streaming on CBC Gem. Original submissions will be revealed on social media. Seven new works will debut every Monday until March 8.

https://www.cbc.ca/arts/seeding-the-future-students-share-original-art-and-performances-inspired-by-21-black-futures-1.5923200

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-24 to
2021-03-08
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Other
 

Event Category

Stage

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.