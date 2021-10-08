In celebration of visual artist Alanis Obomsawin, the heritage façade of Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) is featuring a spectacular outdoor projection of animated short film Seeds: The Art of Alanis Obomsawin every night from October 4 to October 17, 2021.

The animated short film by Métis filmmaker Terril Calder makes its international debut as a massive 170 x 70-foot projection on the outside walls of the Museum, shown here via ROM’s TikTok channel. Presented by The Glenn Gould Foundation, free screenings take place each evening from 8 to 10 pm with three shows per hour during the film’s two-week run.

“Terril Calder’s film is a fitting tribute to one of the country’s most acclaimed artists and activists,” says Josh Basseches, ROM Director and CEO. “Which is why it is such a privilege for us to screen this visual celebration of the life and work of Alanis Obomsawin here, outside the ROM, where everyone can see it.”

What: Outdoor projection of Seeds: The Art of Alanis Obomsawin

When: October 4 to 17, 2021, from 8 to 10 pm, with three shows per hour.

Where: ROM’s east facade (100 Queen’s Park). The public is welcome to attend the screenings. www.rom.on.ca