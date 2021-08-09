Seeing With Memory

COVID-19

Nicholas Metivier Gallery presents the group exhibition of five artists whose practices rely heavily on memory and past experiences.

Aug 9, 2021

Nicholas Metivier Gallery presents the group exhibition of five artists whose practices rely heavily on memory and past experiences. Works by Matt Bahen, Bobbie Burgers, Rachel MacFarlane, Landon Mackenzie, and Charles Meanwell. Aug 12-Sept 4. 190 Richmond E. http://metiviergallery.com

Additional Details

Location - Nicholas Metivier Gallery

Venue Address - 190 Richmond E

Date And Time
2021-08-12 to
2021-09-04

Location
190 Richmond E, Nicholas Metivier Gallery

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Location Page

Nicholas Metivier Gallery

