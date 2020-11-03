Self-Care and Mental Health for Artists

NOW MagazineAll EventsSelf-Care and Mental Health for Artists

Wavelength Music presents an online discussion with Dr. Anita Shack & Les Seaforth (More Or Les). Nov 11 at 6 pm. Free with RSVP.

http://bit.ly/WL-mental-health-arts

Artists were already living precarious lives before COVID-19. The health risks and economic uncertainty wrought by the ongoing pandemic, combined with the US election, racial injustice and climate change, present a toxic brew of risks to our mental health. 

Join hip-hop musician Les Seaforth (aka More Or Les), whose upcoming album The Human Condition focuses on mental health, and Dr. Anita Shack from the Al & Malka Green Artists’ Health Centre, as they discuss self-care for artists. This open, inclusive online discussion is intended for artists and creative people looking for mental health resources and support. 

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-11-11 @ 06:00 PM to
2020-11-11 @ 07:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Community Events

Virtual Event

