Self-Care and Mental Health for Artists

Wavelength Music presents an online discussion with Dr. Anita Shack & Les Seaforth (More Or Les). Nov 11 at 6 pm. Free with RSVP.

http://bit.ly/WL-mental-health-arts

Artists were already living precarious lives before COVID-19. The health risks and economic uncertainty wrought by the ongoing pandemic, combined with the US election, racial injustice and climate change, present a toxic brew of risks to our mental health.