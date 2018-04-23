Young People’s Theatre presents a play by Christine Quintana. An incident at a party shatters the connections between three friends in this play for ages 13 & up. Previews from Apr 23, opens Apr 26 and runs to May 11, see website for schedule. $19-$24.

Public shows Apr 29 at 2:30 pm (relaxed performance, pwyc); Apr 6 at 2:30 pm. Members of the public are are welcome to attend weekday school performances, subject to availability; call 416-862-2222 to inquire.