AGO Let’s Play: SIMCITY MODERNISM

Art Gallery of Ontario

by Art Gallery of Ontario
 
AGO Let’s Play is a series of programs that investigates the intersection of art history, game arts and design. Join us on Twitch where we’ll play and talk through a different game each week. We’ll explore how games shape the domain of culture, co-opt art historical traditions and inspire new forms of community engagement. This conversation will be led by Nathan Huisman, AGO’s Curatorial Assistant for Learning & Studio Programs.

Wednesday, July 15, 4 pm ET on Facebook Live. Details at https://ago.ca/events/ago-lets-play-simcity-modernism

 

Date And Time

2020-07-15 @ 04:00 PM to
@ 05:00 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Virtual Event
 

Event Types

Seminar or Talk
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Event Tags

 

Art Gallery of Ontario
AGO Let’s Play is a series of programs that investigates the intersection of art history, game arts and design. This is a part of AGO Makes: Summer Edition Week 1: Play.

