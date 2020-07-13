AGO Let’s Play: SIMCITY MODERNISM

AGO Let’s Play is a series of programs that investigates the intersection of art history, game arts and design. Join us on Twitch where we’ll play and talk through a different game each week. We’ll explore how games shape the domain of culture, co-opt art historical traditions and inspire new forms of community engagement. This conversation will be led by Nathan Huisman, AGO’s Curatorial Assistant for Learning & Studio Programs.

Wednesday, July 15, 4 pm ET on Facebook Live. Details at https://ago.ca/events/ago-lets-play-simcity-modernism