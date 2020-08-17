Annual Louis L. Odette Family Lecture

NOW MagazineAll EventsAnnual Louis L. Odette Family Lecture

St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation

For almost three decades, Dr. Withers has been treating the homeless where they live – under bridges, along riverbanks, in tent cities. What’s more, he sees the street as a classroom for his students, where they learn not only medicine, but humanity. Dr. Withers’ ultimate goal is to provide every person experiencing homelessness with medical care that comes directly to them with the message that says, “You matter.”

Dr. Withers’ talk will focus on what the streets can teach us about improving our healthcare system. He’ll speak to the changes he’s seen during COVID-19. And he’ll explain what street medicine is and where it’s headed. 1-2 pm. Free.

 

2020-10-13 @ 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM
We are St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation, and we stop at nothing to help our relentless health teams tackle some of the toughest health challenges of our time.

