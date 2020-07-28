ART LECTURE: On the Footsteps of the Genius: Raphael and Paolo Veronese

In this online talk, Thomas Dalla Costa will highlight and discuss the numerous similarities between Paolo Veronese and Raphael, not only in terms of style and composition, but also in visual eloquence, graphic intelligence and workshop practice. August 20 at 3 pm ET.

Register on Zoom.

Live Zoom conference series featuring some of the most important experts on Raphael. This event is organized by the Istituto Italiano di Cultura Toronto in collaboration with Istituto Italiano di Cultura Chicago, Los Angeles, Montreal, New York, San Francisco & Washington DC.