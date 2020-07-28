ART LECTURE: On the Footsteps of the Genius: Raphael and Paolo Veronese

NOW MagazineAll EventsART LECTURE: On the Footsteps of the Genius: Raphael and Paolo Veronese

Istituto Italiano di Cultura

In this online talk, Thomas Dalla Costa will highlight and discuss the numerous similarities between Paolo Veronese and Raphael, not only in terms of style and composition, but also in visual eloquence, graphic intelligence and workshop practice. August 20 at 3 pm ET.

Live Zoom conference series featuring some of the most important experts on Raphael. This event is organized by the Istituto Italiano di Cultura Toronto in collaboration with Istituto Italiano di Cultura Chicago, Los Angeles, Montreal, New York, San Francisco & Washington DC.

 

2020-08-20 @ 03:00 PM to
04:00 PM
 

Anywhere
 

Online Event
 

Seminar or Talk
 

Art
 
 
 

The Istituto Italiano di Cultura is a centre for cultural and academic activities, a school of Italian language and civilization, a source of information about contemporary Italy, its regions and its multilayered cultural heritage as well as a venue for art exhibitions, lectures, films and screenings.

