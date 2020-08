Join Art Museum at the University of Toronto staff, curators, and student docents for informal 45-minute art chats. Learn more about works from the Art Museum’s collections, previous exhibitions, as well as works from the vault that you may not have seen before. New works and themes will be discussed each week.

August 25 at 2 pm. Online via Zoom. The event is free and is open to all levels of art appreciation. harthouse.ca/events/art-talks